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God's Words / The Secret Place
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32 views • June 14, 2021
The Lord invites us to go into the "secret place" and spend time with Him, but what does that mean? Hopefully this video will help you with that question.
He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. ~Psalms 91:1
He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. ~Psalms 91:1
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