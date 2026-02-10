BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
FPV Drone strike on fuel storage facility in the village Kachanovo of the Poltava region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
48 views • 3 days ago

Russian Strikes by kamikaze drones “Geran-2” with an EW system on a fuel storage facility in the village Kachanovo of the Poltava region. Footage: @The_Wrong_Side

Military Informant

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 10, 2026

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the city of Kilia in the Izmail district of the Odessa region, as well as on the Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkov regions. The mayor of Kharkov reports on the use of a tactical BPAA aircraft type "Molniya" against objects in the city.

▪️ In the Krasnodar region yesterday, it was reported about the work of air defense over Gelendzhik, and a drone threat was announced in coastal cities. During the day, enemy drones were shot down over the Kaluga region and border regions. At night, an aerial target was shot down over Belgorod.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, on a highway near the village of Podivotye in the Sevsk district, an FPV drone hit a car, injuring a civilian.

▪️ In the Kursk region, in Homutovka, fragments of a building of the district administration and a car were hit, and the facade of a store and the windows of two cars were damaged in the city of Rylsk.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the enemy, after the taking the GR "North" of Chugunovka near the border of the Belgorod region, tried to carry out a "flag-planting" on the outskirts of the village, but did not succeed. Battles continue in the Sumy, Krasnopolsky, and Glukhovsky districts. In the Tetkin and Glushkovsky sectors - no changes, our artillery is hitting the border Rizhovka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, intensive restoration of the region's energy system is underway after repeated attacks. In the village of Chapayevsky, a civilian was injured as a result of an AFU drone detonation.

▪️ On the approaches to Kupyansk-Uzlovka, battles continue in small settlements. It is too early to talk about the imminent capture of the city yet.

▪️ In the southeast of Konstantinovka - clashes of small groups of infantry from both sides.

▪️ In the area of the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, the AFU carried out counter-attacks near Ternovatoye. The GR "East" repelled 10 enemy counterattacks, the enemy was moving in columns on armored vehicles. The AFU losses are 1 tank, 5 armored vehicles, and up to 1 company of live forces. Ternovatoye is in the gray zone. On the Gulyaypole sector, we burned "Abrams" (https://t.me/voin_dv/18616). At the n.p. Zalishchnye, the enemy continues to put up fierce resistance.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front - battles in Primorsky, near Rechny and Magdalivka.

▪️ In the Kherson region, yesterday it was reported about the wounding of seven civilians as a result of AFU strikes on Aleksy, Khakhovka, Golaya Pristani, a section of the road between Malokakhovka and Tavriysky. Many villages were subjected to shelling and drone attacks.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)


