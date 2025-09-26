BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kenny Russell Bulldozes Sacred Cows: Torah Portions, 2nd Exodus, Midrash-ing and Zionism
Dr. Kenny Russell is an author, speaker and evangelist who grew up in Fife, Scotland, raised by a Baptist pastor in charge of a huge youth revival there. Meanwhile, Kenny, at nine, was helping burglars break into commercial properties, to rob them. The rest of his testimony is punctuated by miracles and wild adventures, all the way up until his transition to Torah and becoming the godfather of Torah testimony podcasts with his "Capture the Moment" series on his Bulldozer Faith channel, dating back a decade. Russell will give his perspective on sacred cows in the Torah movement, such as Zionism, Torah portions, Midrash-ing, and the second Exodus. Russel started BulldozerFaith, Gottalife Ministries, and the Pastor of the Park mission outreach, known for its “Letter of Hope”, aimed at transforming people's lives, bringing salvation, deliverance, and recommitment to Yeshua.

thewaydoc.com

Connect with Dr. Kenny Russell:  Get the letter of hope and check out Russell's ministry: https://member.bulldozerfaith.com/

 

2nd exoduskenny russellbulldozerfaithtorah portions
