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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 23 October 2020
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3 views • October 24, 2020
Need to Know (23 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Michael Ivey. Trump/Biden II: clear win for Trump. Hunter Biden laptop sordid details continue to unfold--now show Obama involved in financial kickback gains. Ireland insane lockdowns poised to destroy economy. Laura Ingraham says one screenshot shows who won debate. Amazingly Trump's approval rating with Black voters double in past week to 46%. Trump releases raw CBS 60-Minutes footages--proves globalist media bias against President. Coney Barrett will soon become latest Trump Supreme Court Justice. Facebook, Twitter chiefs ordered to testify.
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