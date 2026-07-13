Lindsey Graham : A retrospective.

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I wonder if President Trump thinks Lindsey Graham also isn’t going to heaven.
https://www.facebook.com/ericmoutsos/videos/i-wonder-if-president-trump-thinks-lindsey-graham-also-isnt-going-to-heaven/1604543300647020/?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=DXtfPAS2I3BfuJpy
I don’t wish death on people. I do however wish people would repent. He wasn’t repenting. He was getting worse. Pedophiles and war criminals need to be in prison or taken off this planet. And he was at minimum a war criminal and probably worse, a horrible human being while he was alive. One of the worst this country had to offer. God have mercy on his soul.
~Eric Moutsos
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