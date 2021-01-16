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008 What Is Crop Failure? This Could Make Or Break Your Preps
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40 views • January 16, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about what crop failure is and how it has to be part of your prepping plan, as you start your garden or farm to grow crops, you have to "get to know your soil".
It is important to understand as it could make or break your preps.
Always Ready!
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It is important to understand as it could make or break your preps.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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