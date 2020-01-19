Virginia Again

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The Democrats must know that Trump is going to walk away with this election... so they need another fake narrative that they can play over and over right up till voters go to the polls. They would also love a reason to do another round of mass deplatformings. The last time they did this it was after an event in Charlottesville, Virginia. This latest pro 2A Virginia thing scheduled for Jan 20 is shaping up to be used to create another false event to give them the reasons they need to do it all over again.