Dr. Francis Boyle - Exposing Ukraine Biolabs, Pentagon, and Future Pandemic

Maria Zeee writes:

“Dr. Francis Boyle is a human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He is a leading American expert in biological law, responsible for drafting the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 in the Unites States, implementing legislation for the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, and has authored multiple books on Biological Warfare.





“Dr. Boyle says this is a Nazi agenda dating back decades, and we discuss the Pentagon-funded Ukrainian Biolabs, U.S. involvement, Australian involvement and the extremely alarming findings that the Doherty Institute responsible for giving us modelling around pandemic management has been collecting blood samples from Ukraine.





“We also discuss how the research from these biolabs will facilitate the future pandemic release.”





You can read about Dr. Boyle here:

https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/

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Maria Zeee: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Original source:

https://rumble.com/vxm874-dr.-francis-boyle-exposing-ukraine-biolabs-australian-doherty-institute-the.html