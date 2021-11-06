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CL News - 5 Novembro 2021
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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0 view • November 06, 2021
A licitação da faixa de 26 GHz conclui o leilão do 5G pela Anatel, o segundo turno da PEC dos Precatórios deve ocorrer na terça-feira, vem aí a gasolina delivery, e muito mais.
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