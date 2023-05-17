Filming from the Nest fortified area on the western outskirts of Artemovsk. The enemy was driven out of there as a result of fierce battles.

It is also worth noting that live civilians are also shown, who hid in the basements of high-rise buildings during the fighting.

PMC "Wagner" almost completely cleared the "Nest" - the last fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut. In parallel, the fighters of the "orchestra" continue to evacuate civilians who could not leave the village.

The footage made by the military correspondent of the FAN showed another group of civilians found by the "Wagnerites".

“Last night, of course, we suffered a lot of fear. From above [the Armed Forces] they hit the roof with shells, horror,” said one of the locals.