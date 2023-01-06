E7 of The Jim Gale Show: Post Traumatic Stress D̶i̶s̶o̶r̶d̶e̶r̶ Injury Featuring Matt Guedes

In Episode 7 of The Jim Gale show, guest Matt Guedes brings awareness, compassion and great hope to the traumas our veterans and first responders, gold stars and their families face.

These “American heroes” get great support through the 2,300-acre Camp Freedom in Pennsylvania, where Matt works as executive director, paying it forward to bring the healing powers of the outdoors to those who are disabled or challenged by their traumas.

Free to all, the camp offers fishing, hunting, hiking, walking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing activities–or, as he says: “Anything outdoors we do it, and we do it with a purpose.”

Co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt, moved by Matt’s insights on the impact of trauma to our 4-million plus disabled veterans, and untold numbers of first responders, offer insights and solutions, including the possibilities of collaborating to start a Freedom Farm Academy onsite.

Learn more about Freedom Farm Academy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rNdlAuqb3A

“It’s a perfect alignment in every way–to teach people how to be free, and grow food in the midst of a food chain disaster, is a good business to be in,” Jim shares.

Isolation is the number one issue facing those disabled by trauma, according to Matt Guedes.

ABOUT GUEST MATT GUEDES:

Executive Director of Camp Freedom

Matt Guedes has more than twenty years of experience in the outdoor industry. His extensive background in this field serves him well as the Executive Director of Camp Freedom.

For more than 11 years, Matt has owned a hunting consultant business called Journey Hunts (https://journeyhunts.com), which has paved the way for hunters and their families to encounter the outdoors in a memorable experience. He leads his staff to assist clients to have a hunt of a lifetime and enjoy the journey along the way.

Matt is an outdoor writer, pro-staff hunter, and sponsored hunter who has pursued various game in nine countries on five different continents.

He has been a consultant for several businesses in need of leadership and direction. He also named, created, and hired upwards of 70 personnel in developing a multi-million dollar recycling company which he managed for three years.

Matt graduated from Dickinson College in 1991 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He also served as an officer in the United States Army for 3.5 years. Matt has pastored three churches for more than 24 years in the ministry. Married for 25 years, he also has been blessed with three children.

Supporting Links:

http://www.campfreedompa.org/

https://youtu.be/Tp_49NBUY2o

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-sissification-of-americas-young-men-matt-guedes/1140162763?ean=9781638743453

Food Forest Abundance:

Website: https://foodforestabundance.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoodForestAbundance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodforestabundance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFAbundance

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/food-forest-abundance/

The Jim Gale Show Podcast:

https://linktr.ee/jimgaleshow

Produced by: https://socialchameleon.us