On the Future Mission Statements with Randi Green

Randi invites me to talk and ask questions about "good" and "evil." Much is in the context of our previous talk New Inner Domain Races and New Intervention Protocol https://integratingpresence.com/2023/01/29/podcast-new-inner-domain-races-and-new-intervention-protocol-with-randi-green/
She drops the bombshell: ". . . most of us have been pushed into other timelines where they have literally worn down our Energy System in whatever projects they have found fruitful for them so they could continue their “progression Sciences,” their continued developmental programs because one of the things that are important in the mission statements from the future was that we had Gene codes to recalibrate and restore genes. And that’s a huge bomb. That’s why we’ve been targeted so hard and pushed into so many negative programs because they’re literally trying to extract that code from our Energy System so they can apply to their own. They have used many of the future human civilizations that have come back — traveled back in time — to be the Breeders within their programs. We didn’t know that when we came here."
Included:
What does "good" and "evil", right and wrong even mean
In what context is it used
One's perceptions of this
What's helpful to oneself
Expanded awareness
For self, other and reality
Highest progression for all
Polarity (of high energy)
In the long-term
Harm and ill-will
Being the lighthouse so not to fall into darkness
Artificial 4D and 5D cloaking after Atlantis reseeding
Individual energy systems and genetics
A type. of future holographic network technology:
". . . it’s meant to literally combine the different levels of genetic and Consciousness potentials that are represented in the council members and from that connect to the different past / present / future timelines from where it can process the most optimal outcome of what is seen and perceived when it scans this reality compared to what they offer in the councils"
Some advice for clearing and inner work:
Know thyself
Meditation
Contemplation
Processing information systems
Inner realm work
Inner narratives
Food
Feelings
What do I want? Where do I want to go? How?
Trusting internal guidance and testing it
Administer one's heart and energy
Cultivate resilience
Checking if one is on the right track
Check out the HAL Academy coursework at https://toveje.dk
And learn more about a session at https://RandiGreen.one
Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2023/08/05/on-the-future-mission-statements-with-randi-green
