🚨‘The decisions to commit such crimes were, of course, made in Ukraine at the political level’ – Putin on terrorist attacks in Bryansk and Kursk regions

🟠Putin calls tragedy in Bryansk region targeted attack on civilians, adds that this is called terrorism

🟠All crimes against civilians on the eve of the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were aimed at sabotaging them, said Putin

🟠The sponsors of Kiev are accomplices of terrorists

🟠Ukraine is experiencing huge losses and retreating along the entire line of combat

🟠Putin on Kiev's requests to hold a meeting at the highest level: What is there to talk about in these conditions, who negotiates with terrorists?

🟠For the Kiev regime, power is more important than peace and people's lives

🟠The Kiev regime is completely rotten, corrupt

🟠The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region suffered absolutely senseless and huge losses

🟠Ukrainian troops these days are suffering one defeat after another

🟠The Kiev authorities lack basic political culture, allowing themselves direct insults against those with whom they are trying to negotiate

🟠If there is respite in hostilities, it will be used to pump Kiev with weapons, continue forced mobilization, prepare terrorist attacks