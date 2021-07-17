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One World Government Turning On The Heat; Compliant Frogs Boiling Alive
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37 views • July 17, 2021
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Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro video: Fauci Ouchi Patrol: https://twitter.com/SilversMemez/status/1413561624527577091
Forced Vaccination in Argentina:
https://twitter.com/vamosvigilante/status/1413662384049332232?s=21
Fact check: Post mischaracterizes photo of Biden kneeling with Israeli officials: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/07/13/fact-check-photo-biden-kneeling-israeli-officials-mischaracterized/7942377002/
Fact check: Clip takes Jill Biden's remarks about pandemic planning taken out of context: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/06/30/fact-check-jill-biden-comments-covid-19-taken-out-context/7798254002/
Anti-lockdown protesters storm Melbourne hours after Daniel Andrews’ announcement:
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/antilockdown-protesters-storm-melbourne-hours-after-daniel-andrews-announcement/news-story/b8ddd8f95df6640bd0936add28f6d8f1#.06qg0
No Jab No Play: https://www2.health.vic.gov.au/public-health/immunisation/vaccination-children/no-jab-no-play
No jab, no drink! Pub becomes first in Britain to BAN punters who can't prove they've had at least one dose of vaccine: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9791335/Pub-Britain-BAN-punters-prove-theyve-Covid-vaccine.html
Unvaccinated people in parts of China to be denied access to hospitals, parks and schools: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/15/china/vaccine-china-restrictions-zhejiang-jiangxi-intl-hnk/index.html
Abu Dhabi will bar unvaccinated people from nearly all public places, schools:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/29/abu-dhabi-will-bar-unvaccinated-from-nearly-all-public-places-schools.html
Greece and France join Italy in making Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers, telling the unvaccinated they won't get paid: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/13/europe/france-greece-coronavirus-vaccine-health-workers-intl/index.html
France reports rush for vaccines after Macron tightens Covid rules: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/13/france-reports-rush-for-vaccines-after-macron-tightens-covid-rules
NOW - People chanting "Liberté" in Paris as they protest against mandatory vaccinations of health care workers and vaccination passports on Bastille Day, a national holiday in France: https://t.me/disclosetv/3371
Los Angeles County Reimposes Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-los-angeles-county-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate-regardless-vaccination-status/
Rigged stadium footage. Perception management https://twitter.com/Jilderness/status/1413894925033295883
Video of the protests in Cuba. The protestors are chanting “Libertad! Libertad!” Which means “freedom” in Spanish. The murderous Castro regime has shutdown the internet, shutdown electricity, and shutdown the water service in towns across the island: https://twitter.com/MaElviraSalazar/status/1415274852928401411
Cuban protestors chasing out a police truck during recent protests https://twitter.com/ConflictsW/status/1416066594434863123
Video of carnage and looting! https://www.facebook.com/100000225323457/videos/pcb.6441561839194596/875790143289996
Meanwhile in South Africa, the country is in chaos https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1415566259635249153
When the police are looting and have a getaway vehicle as well https://twitter.com/SpencervanZijl/status/1414591273743364096
Politician Telling People "Go Into Indian and White Neighborhoods; Kill Them and Burn their houses down" in South Africa
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/caught-on-video-politician-telling-people-go-into-indian-and-white-neighborhoods-kill-them-and-burn-their-houses-down-in-south-africa
Mother is forced to throw her baby from a building set alight by looters https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews/videos/4177588382321628
As chaos continues in South Africa food is running low for citizens https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7-Wrd3iHfA
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro video: Fauci Ouchi Patrol: https://twitter.com/SilversMemez/status/1413561624527577091
Forced Vaccination in Argentina:
https://twitter.com/vamosvigilante/status/1413662384049332232?s=21
Fact check: Post mischaracterizes photo of Biden kneeling with Israeli officials: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/07/13/fact-check-photo-biden-kneeling-israeli-officials-mischaracterized/7942377002/
Fact check: Clip takes Jill Biden's remarks about pandemic planning taken out of context: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/06/30/fact-check-jill-biden-comments-covid-19-taken-out-context/7798254002/
Anti-lockdown protesters storm Melbourne hours after Daniel Andrews’ announcement:
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/antilockdown-protesters-storm-melbourne-hours-after-daniel-andrews-announcement/news-story/b8ddd8f95df6640bd0936add28f6d8f1#.06qg0
No Jab No Play: https://www2.health.vic.gov.au/public-health/immunisation/vaccination-children/no-jab-no-play
No jab, no drink! Pub becomes first in Britain to BAN punters who can't prove they've had at least one dose of vaccine: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9791335/Pub-Britain-BAN-punters-prove-theyve-Covid-vaccine.html
Unvaccinated people in parts of China to be denied access to hospitals, parks and schools: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/15/china/vaccine-china-restrictions-zhejiang-jiangxi-intl-hnk/index.html
Abu Dhabi will bar unvaccinated people from nearly all public places, schools:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/29/abu-dhabi-will-bar-unvaccinated-from-nearly-all-public-places-schools.html
Greece and France join Italy in making Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers, telling the unvaccinated they won't get paid: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/13/europe/france-greece-coronavirus-vaccine-health-workers-intl/index.html
France reports rush for vaccines after Macron tightens Covid rules: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/13/france-reports-rush-for-vaccines-after-macron-tightens-covid-rules
NOW - People chanting "Liberté" in Paris as they protest against mandatory vaccinations of health care workers and vaccination passports on Bastille Day, a national holiday in France: https://t.me/disclosetv/3371
Los Angeles County Reimposes Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-los-angeles-county-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate-regardless-vaccination-status/
Rigged stadium footage. Perception management https://twitter.com/Jilderness/status/1413894925033295883
Video of the protests in Cuba. The protestors are chanting “Libertad! Libertad!” Which means “freedom” in Spanish. The murderous Castro regime has shutdown the internet, shutdown electricity, and shutdown the water service in towns across the island: https://twitter.com/MaElviraSalazar/status/1415274852928401411
Cuban protestors chasing out a police truck during recent protests https://twitter.com/ConflictsW/status/1416066594434863123
Video of carnage and looting! https://www.facebook.com/100000225323457/videos/pcb.6441561839194596/875790143289996
Meanwhile in South Africa, the country is in chaos https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1415566259635249153
When the police are looting and have a getaway vehicle as well https://twitter.com/SpencervanZijl/status/1414591273743364096
Politician Telling People "Go Into Indian and White Neighborhoods; Kill Them and Burn their houses down" in South Africa
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/caught-on-video-politician-telling-people-go-into-indian-and-white-neighborhoods-kill-them-and-burn-their-houses-down-in-south-africa
Mother is forced to throw her baby from a building set alight by looters https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews/videos/4177588382321628
As chaos continues in South Africa food is running low for citizens https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7-Wrd3iHfA
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