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One World Government Turning On The Heat; Compliant Frogs Boiling Alive
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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37 views • July 17, 2021
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Intro video: Fauci Ouchi Patrol: https://twitter.com/SilversMemez/status/1413561624527577091

Forced Vaccination in Argentina:
https://twitter.com/vamosvigilante/status/1413662384049332232?s=21

Fact check: Post mischaracterizes photo of Biden kneeling with Israeli officials: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/07/13/fact-check-photo-biden-kneeling-israeli-officials-mischaracterized/7942377002/

Fact check: Clip takes Jill Biden's remarks about pandemic planning taken out of context: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/06/30/fact-check-jill-biden-comments-covid-19-taken-out-context/7798254002/

Anti-lockdown protesters storm Melbourne hours after Daniel Andrews’ announcement:
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/antilockdown-protesters-storm-melbourne-hours-after-daniel-andrews-announcement/news-story/b8ddd8f95df6640bd0936add28f6d8f1#.06qg0

No Jab No Play: https://www2.health.vic.gov.au/public-health/immunisation/vaccination-children/no-jab-no-play

No jab, no drink! Pub becomes first in Britain to BAN punters who can't prove they've had at least one dose of vaccine: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9791335/Pub-Britain-BAN-punters-prove-theyve-Covid-vaccine.html

Unvaccinated people in parts of China to be denied access to hospitals, parks and schools: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/15/china/vaccine-china-restrictions-zhejiang-jiangxi-intl-hnk/index.html

Abu Dhabi will bar unvaccinated people from nearly all public places, schools:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/29/abu-dhabi-will-bar-unvaccinated-from-nearly-all-public-places-schools.html

Greece and France join Italy in making Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers, telling the unvaccinated they won't get paid: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/13/europe/france-greece-coronavirus-vaccine-health-workers-intl/index.html

France reports rush for vaccines after Macron tightens Covid rules: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/13/france-reports-rush-for-vaccines-after-macron-tightens-covid-rules

NOW - People chanting "Liberté" in Paris as they protest against mandatory vaccinations of health care workers and vaccination passports on Bastille Day, a national holiday in France: https://t.me/disclosetv/3371

Los Angeles County Reimposes Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-los-angeles-county-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate-regardless-vaccination-status/

Rigged stadium footage. Perception management https://twitter.com/Jilderness/status/1413894925033295883

Video of the protests in Cuba. The protestors are chanting “Libertad! Libertad!” Which means “freedom” in Spanish. The murderous Castro regime has shutdown the internet, shutdown electricity, and shutdown the water service in towns across the island: https://twitter.com/MaElviraSalazar/status/1415274852928401411

Cuban protestors chasing out a police truck during recent protests https://twitter.com/ConflictsW/status/1416066594434863123

Video of carnage and looting! https://www.facebook.com/100000225323457/videos/pcb.6441561839194596/875790143289996

Meanwhile in South Africa, the country is in chaos https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1415566259635249153

When the police are looting and have a getaway vehicle as well https://twitter.com/SpencervanZijl/status/1414591273743364096

Politician Telling People "Go Into Indian and White Neighborhoods; Kill Them and Burn their houses down" in South Africa
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/caught-on-video-politician-telling-people-go-into-indian-and-white-neighborhoods-kill-them-and-burn-their-houses-down-in-south-africa

Mother is forced to throw her baby from a building set alight by looters https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews/videos/4177588382321628

As chaos continues in South Africa food is running low for citizens https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7-Wrd3iHfA
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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