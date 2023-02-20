Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Late-Term Abortion In Canada with Dr. Will Johnston, Dr. Laura Lewis, and Mike Schouten
7 views
channel image
Faytene TV
Published Yesterday |

In 1988, the law on abortion was struck down by the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court tasked Parliament with bringing forward a new law to fill the gap made by the strike down. No Parliament, led by Conservatives nor by Liberals, has successfully brought forward a law yet.


In the absence of a law, anything goes. This means that abortion is currently legal in Canada right up until birth.


Most Canadians do not know this.


This is why so many Canadians were shocked to learn that a 38-week-old child was aborted in a Montreal hospital on February 2nd. 


I personally felt compelled to record a video about the situation and launch a petition. That video has been viewed over 60,000 times, and almost 6500 Canadians have signed the petition.


Visit https://www.4mycanada.com to watch that video and sign the petition.


Here with us to talk about the 38-week abortion and important considerations surrounding the situation are Dr. Will Johnston and Dr. Laura Lewis. Both of them have had successful medical practices and have often spoken on the issue. Joining them is Mike Schouten from We Need A Law, a national nonprofit committed to raising awareness on the life issue in Canada and providing advocacy tools. 


Thanks for joining us. 


____________________________


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


ALSO, FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #Canada #life #liferoom #weneedalaw #montreal #hospital #doctor #rights #child #support

Keywords
lifecanadachildrightsdoctorhospitalsupportmontrealfayteneliferoomweneedalaw

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket