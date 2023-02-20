Late-Term Abortion In Canada with Dr. Will Johnston, Dr. Laura Lewis, and Mike Schouten

In 1988, the law on abortion was struck down by the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court tasked Parliament with bringing forward a new law to fill the gap made by the strike down. No Parliament, led by Conservatives nor by Liberals, has successfully brought forward a law yet.





In the absence of a law, anything goes. This means that abortion is currently legal in Canada right up until birth.





Most Canadians do not know this.





This is why so many Canadians were shocked to learn that a 38-week-old child was aborted in a Montreal hospital on February 2nd.





I personally felt compelled to record a video about the situation and launch a petition. That video has been viewed over 60,000 times, and almost 6500 Canadians have signed the petition.





Here with us to talk about the 38-week abortion and important considerations surrounding the situation are Dr. Will Johnston and Dr. Laura Lewis. Both of them have had successful medical practices and have often spoken on the issue. Joining them is Mike Schouten from We Need A Law, a national nonprofit committed to raising awareness on the life issue in Canada and providing advocacy tools.





Thanks for joining us.





