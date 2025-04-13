Int 1022 with Candace - Osawuskiskwew _brown bear woman_ Hill

Biography of Candace Dawn Hill - “Osawuskiskwew”





We are spiritual beings having a “human experience”





First and foremost Candace - Osawuskiskwew (brown bear woman) is a Mother and now a proud Kookum (Nehiyo for grandmother). She has lived a very diverse life straddling two world’s one as a spirit talker, healer/medicine keeper and the other as an international natural health activist.





As a bi cultural Métis with mixed blood – Scottish, Irish, English she walks in the ancient ways of her Nehiyo & Anishnabe Kookum’s, she is from the Golden Eagle Clan and was born in Manitoba known to the First Peoples as “Manito Api”- “That Place That Creator Sits”





She is a visionary, spirit talker, storyteller, singer/drummer, sweat lodge keeper, and Sundancer.





She believes knowledge is to “give away”





She has been a certified nutritionist for over 30 years, an herbalist, practitioner of alternative & traditional indigenous medicine, & family/community/addictions counselor. She began her consulting business over 22 years ago called, “Walking in Balance” where she has spoken on a

wide variety of subjects such as nutrition, health, and Indigenous spirituality here in Canada, USA, and Europe (France, Scotland) and recently Mongolia.

She published her first book in 2018 called, “She Who Wears Moccasins and Carries a Big Stick” and her second book (manuscript) about her experience working in the natural health industry, becoming an international health activist exposing WHO & Health Canada she hopes will be published this next year.





Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!





https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive





https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8





https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive





https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos





https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8





Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel





Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse





Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/





https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ





The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.





You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.





Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML





MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink





www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld





AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.





You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.





#TheMissingLink

#TheMissingLinkLive

#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast