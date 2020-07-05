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Dana Coverstone NOVEMBER Prophecy: Where is Trump? America ablaze & U.N. soldiers
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140 views • July 05, 2020
A viral video has been circulating throughout the internet of a pastor who had a dream in December, that he believes is from God, accurately detailing all of the events that have transpired this year.
Everything this pastor saw in this first dream came to fruition, but that’s not all, because God gave him two more dreams. In these dreams, he was shown what is going to happen in our country in the months to come.
On the show today we are going to be breaking this video down and reviewing it through the lens of scripture. You do not want to miss it!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Everything this pastor saw in this first dream came to fruition, but that’s not all, because God gave him two more dreams. In these dreams, he was shown what is going to happen in our country in the months to come.
On the show today we are going to be breaking this video down and reviewing it through the lens of scripture. You do not want to miss it!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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