All wars are bankers' wars, says David Rogers Webb (02/20/2026)

On Feb 20, 2026, David Rogers Webb, author of “The Great Taking”, was interviewed by Daniela Cambone of "ITM Trading”.

"That's why you brilliantly say, 'All wars are bankers' wars.'"

"Your true enemy… is the Central Banks..."

[Central Banks include the Federal Reserve in the U.S., The Bank of England in the UK, the European Central Bank, and many others, and at the top, The Bank of International Settlements, often called 'the central bank of central banks'.]"

"This [international banking] cabal is [responsible for] all the threats arrayed against you."

"Pick any one, chemtrails... whatever you want to pick, it's being funded [by the Central Banks]."

"The international banking cabal is on the side of all wars."

"That is the case here again."

"That was the case in World War I."

"Paul Warburg, after coming [to the U.S.] to set up the Federal Reserve System in 1913, it's very clear he was the architect of that from his own extensive memoirs."

"Within months, World War I begins.”

"And his brother, Max Warburg, is running the Central Bank in Germany."

"Two brothers on opposite sides of the greatest carnage in world history [WWI] that ensued after that."

"Now we're in a situation where all these people are being killed in Ukraine."

"The central banks are on both sides of this as well."

"Now they are threatening all of the people in Europe."

"The NATO [Secretary General, Mark Rutte] said,'We must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents and great grandparents endured.'"

"This is all connected."

"What is happening at the state level in the United States is connected with what is happening with the Russian central bank having assets at Euroclear."

[Euroclear is a Belgium-based financial market infrastructure group that specializes in the central securities depository segment.]

"It's all the same."

"There's just no end to this criminality."

"The only way to stop them is to stop the funding, and then it all stops."

The full 45-minute interview titled "The Great Taking: How JP Morgan & Central Banks Plan to Take All Your Assets - Insider Reveals" is posted here:

The Great Taking: How JP Morgan & Central Banks Plan to Take All Your Assets - Insider Reveals

The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

David Rogers Webb's book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

A list of Central Banks is posted here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_central_banks

