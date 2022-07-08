Ukraine War Front Lines - Western Media Will Not Show: Catacombs, Victim Testimonies w/ John Dougan

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Sarah Westall





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John Mark Dougan's documentary, Azovstal, vividly shows viewers the frontline of the Ukraine war. He shows fresh war footage, interviews journalists, scholars and war victims. You will also see the catacombs used as a military bunker by the Ukrainians. When he says it smells like death, it literally does. What he doesn't tell you is the fact that dead soldiers bodies are laying around the catacombs. It's a real war zone. Please share this with friends and others so people can learn the truth about war and specifically this war in Ukraine.

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