Commie In Camouflage

Socialist Sidestep

* Leftism is loony and out of step with mainstream thinking.

* The DSA is saying exactly what they are to everyone.

* They may be the most honest leftists about what they want.

* It reveals an essential truth about socialism: it is all top-down social engineering.

* It cannot exist unless you enforce it aggressively — and it is antithetical to human nature.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (28 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6402361531112