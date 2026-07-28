Commie In Camouflage

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Socialist Sidestep
* Leftism is loony and out of step with mainstream thinking.
* The DSA is saying exactly what they are to everyone.
* They may be the most honest leftists about what they want.
* It reveals an essential truth about socialism: it is all top-down social engineering.
* It cannot exist unless you enforce it aggressively — and it is antithetical to human nature.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (28 July 2026)