The Complicity of the Duped Electorate: The Betrayal of a Nation’s Heritage (Part 3)

The 1960s legislative transformations, enacted by a seasoned Congress and supported by an uninformed electorate, reshaped societal structures. These laws, driven by war-era ideals, altered demographics, voting, and equality frameworks, sparking unintended divisions. Public consent, swayed by media, enabled a legacy of polarization, challenging national cohesion. Watch the Full Feature: The Betrayal of a Nation’s Heritage: G.I. Generation's Legislative Legacy
