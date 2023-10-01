Correcting the current science, gain of function is not a real thing - Dr Andy Kaufman & Dr Tom Cowan -svenka untertitel

Dr Andy Kaufman & Dr Tom Cowan interviewed by Niclas Holmsten and Susann Björklund
Stödja Niclas & Susanns arbete via swish: 0761152977
Support Niclas & Susanns work via swish: 0761152977
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.