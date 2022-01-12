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The International Criminal Court and Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, and War Crimes
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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80 views • January 12, 2022
Posted 16December2021 UKLFI Charitable Trust (United Kingdom Lawyers for Israel) "How Recent ICC Decisions Affect Israel"
• -UKLFI Charitable Trust invites you to a webinar on How Recent ICC Decisions Affect Israel with Arthur Traldi, international criminal lawyer. Chair: Natasha Hausdorff. This webinar took place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.
Arthur Traldi speaks about the significance of recent decisions at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its "Situation in Palestine" investigation. He covers
- The Appeals Chamber decision in Kushayb, which set out for the first time rules about when the ICC may exercise jurisdiction over nationals of non-States Parties
- The recent budget request for 2022, which sets out which investigations will be prioritized in 2022
- The ending of most preliminary examinations, with three new investigations opened by the Prosecutor this year (Palestine, Philippines, Venezuela I) compared to only one last year (Afghanistan) Court Delays in prosecution Don't hold your breath on any conviction of any Covid-19 Vaccine Crimes against Humanity.
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international criminal courtcovid vaccineuklfi charitable trustcourt delays in prosecution
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