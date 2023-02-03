Bengal Kitten CHASE and Brother TUCKER playing in Snow ❄️🐯🐯❄️HAPPY CATURDAY!

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Made by Ron using Videoshop and Purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.
video thumbnail photo is of CHASE 🐯 He’s a Purebred Brown Spotted Bengal.
Donate Food! 🥘 ❤️🐆
Purebred Bengal Kitten CHASE, his brother Tucker (Purebred Snow Bengal), going out for an adventure on a beautiful snowy day in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦. Rogue Warrior (jester), IPod Cat at my vets office, Canada geese playing in a pond, slow motion Rogue 🐯jump.
song THE CHASE
artist Topher Mohr Alexa Elena
👋We need 1080p 60fps on Brighteon 💫
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