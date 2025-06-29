AXIS - "Grim - Blood Red Moon" - LIVE at the Cherrywood Lounge [Metal Fusion]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Axis is a progressive metal fusion band from the South Jersey/Philadelphia area
Recorded LIVE at the Cherrywood Lounge in Blackwood, NJ on 12/26/2008
https://www.myspace.com/axismetal
Sounds like Dream Theater meets Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, King Crimson, Return To Forever, Megadeth, Tool, Rush, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, Black Sabbath, Van Halen and Faith No More
Trevor Knauss - singer
Stefan Hosnacki - guitar
Matt Merlowsky - bass
Brett Mitchell Taylor - drums