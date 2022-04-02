2/4/22@3:39AM through 3/22/22 A Nation, A World That Forgets God End Results Dream

Due to the intense graphics details of this dream, I will not be giving a word for word account in all of it and I shall be leaving many things out. It’s a very hard, even horrific dream and the other details the Holy Spirit, my friend said were not necessary to share. I first journaled it on the 4th of February, but it’s been a reoccurring dream I am having on average about three to four nights a week with each time more being revealed to me by my lovely Jesus. The last night was last night 3/22/22.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6





Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK





Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ