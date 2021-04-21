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Is the "Chip" the "Mark of the Beast?"
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53 views • April 21, 2021
The marvelous microchip. Some people fear that having one embedded under the skin is equivalent to taking the infamous "Mark of the Beast." But is that so? Just what is the Mark of the Beast? A chip? A brand? A tattoo? A bar code? This is the topic Bible-teacher Steve Gregg covers on his radio call-in program, The Narrow Path.
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