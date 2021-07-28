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COVID Detox: Try This
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198 views • July 28, 2021
I describe the Fasting Mimicking Diet developed by Professor Longo of the University of California. It has been clinically proven to dramatically increase stem cells, trigger regeneration of body tissues, slow aging, and promote weight loss. Although the diet has not been endorsed by Professor Longo as an adjuvant in those who've recovered from COVID, or who may be having ongoing symptoms as a result of COVID vaccination, I can recommend that viewers take the time to evaluate Longo's work and consider trying it if after doing due diligence and consulting with your physician it would be appropriate for you.
Here's a link to an interview with Dr. Longo about his work and the diet. Enjoy!
https://www.valterlongo.com/valter-longo-ph-d-on-fasting-mimicking-diet-fasting-for-longevity-cancer-multiple-sclerosis/
Here's a link to an interview with Dr. Longo about his work and the diet. Enjoy!
https://www.valterlongo.com/valter-longo-ph-d-on-fasting-mimicking-diet-fasting-for-longevity-cancer-multiple-sclerosis/
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