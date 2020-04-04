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AmightyWind Ministry 26th Anniversary 4-4-2020 30 day Celebration PRAISE YAH!
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14 views • April 04, 2020
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PRAISE YAH for HIS OWN Amightywind Ministry for 26 Years of Preaching and Teaching the True GOSPEL OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH leading millions of souls worldwide to Salvation in HIS GLORIOUS NAME.
YAHUSHUA is our only Salvation and Blessed Hope!
Let All of Heaven and Earth Rejoice!
YAH’s AlmightyWind Prophecies are now ringing forth through HIS Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu in over 52 languages!
Happy Birthday Amightywind Ministry and Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu!
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration from 4-4-2020 to 4-5-2020. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private dont worry it will remain private as we are also working on compiling all birthday videos and messages into one video. Shabbat Shalom.
PRAISE YAH for HIS OWN Amightywind Ministry for 26 Years of Preaching and Teaching the True GOSPEL OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH leading millions of souls worldwide to Salvation in HIS GLORIOUS NAME.
YAHUSHUA is our only Salvation and Blessed Hope!
Let All of Heaven and Earth Rejoice!
YAH’s AlmightyWind Prophecies are now ringing forth through HIS Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu in over 52 languages!
Happy Birthday Amightywind Ministry and Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu!
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration from 4-4-2020 to 4-5-2020. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private dont worry it will remain private as we are also working on compiling all birthday videos and messages into one video. Shabbat Shalom.
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