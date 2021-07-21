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IS IT TIME TO ARREST DR. COVID?
Hellrazer Report
Hellrazer Report
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70 views • July 21, 2021
Things are going from bad to worse for Dr. Fauci. With each revelation clarifying his relationship to gain-of-function research and the funding of research at the Wuhan lab that may well have produced COVID, his credibility crumbles and his reputation nosedives. This week’s exchange between Fauci and Senator Rand Paul took things to another level
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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