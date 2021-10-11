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"Back to the Future" Decoded (3rd of 12+) Mr. Sandman - Marty trips the light fantastic!
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94 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
Marty trips the light fantastic! In this third installment in the series, we begin with some illustrations of how the filmmakers use sand as a metaphor for time. Then, we decode the Mr Sandman sequence that exposes a masterful weaving together of the major themes.
We discover some important connections made by the filmmakers to to the classic MGM musical, Singin' in the Rain, from 1952. In both Back to the Future and in Singin' in the Rain, references to the Vatican Courtyard are made, and also to Chaucer's ribald classic, The Miller's Tale, from The Canterbury Tales. Why? Watch and see!
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
Marty trips the light fantastic! In this third installment in the series, we begin with some illustrations of how the filmmakers use sand as a metaphor for time. Then, we decode the Mr Sandman sequence that exposes a masterful weaving together of the major themes.
We discover some important connections made by the filmmakers to to the classic MGM musical, Singin' in the Rain, from 1952. In both Back to the Future and in Singin' in the Rain, references to the Vatican Courtyard are made, and also to Chaucer's ribald classic, The Miller's Tale, from The Canterbury Tales. Why? Watch and see!
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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