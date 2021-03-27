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Garbage in, Garbage out: Bad Foundations are Dangerous to Liberty
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20 views • March 27, 2021
Many state legislators who claim to support the 2nd Amendment have a bad foundation on the right to keep and bear arms - and a bad foundation on the Constitution as a whole. So, you shouldn’t be surprised when their proposals do nothing to protect liberty - or even make things worse.
Path to Liberty: March 27, 2021
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Path to Liberty: March 27, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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