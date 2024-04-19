Create New Account
ALL-AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Apr 19, 2024


Greg Gattuso @CoachGGattuso "Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8."

https://twitter.com/CoachGGattuso/status/1780689521405022577

1:07 PM · Apr 17, 2024


"What vaccines and documentation are required to attend UAlbany? UAlbany students must fulfill all the following immunization and health requirements before they can register for classes."

"COVID-19 Vaccine

All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a University-approved COVID-19 vaccination exemption (medical, religious or fully remote).

For detailed instructions on submitting proof of full vaccination or to request an exemption, please visit the University’s COVID-19 website. "

https://web.archive.org/web/20220902135733/https://www.albany.edu/health-well-being/immunization-health-requirements


Sister Rosetta Tharpe - This Train

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=jOrhjgt-_Qc


THANK YOU FOR WATCHING AND SHARING MY VIDEOS


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kBgXTS4mSqZe/

footballpoisonbioweaponvaxkilledcoachjabplayershotinjectionbootcampall-americanaj simongreg gattuso

