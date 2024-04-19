ALL-AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

bootcamp





Apr 19, 2024





Greg Gattuso @CoachGGattuso "Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8."

https://twitter.com/CoachGGattuso/status/1780689521405022577

1:07 PM · Apr 17, 2024





###





"What vaccines and documentation are required to attend UAlbany? UAlbany students must fulfill all the following immunization and health requirements before they can register for classes."

"COVID-19 Vaccine

All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a University-approved COVID-19 vaccination exemption (medical, religious or fully remote).

For detailed instructions on submitting proof of full vaccination or to request an exemption, please visit the University’s COVID-19 website. "

https://web.archive.org/web/20220902135733/https://www.albany.edu/health-well-being/immunization-health-requirements





###





Sister Rosetta Tharpe - This Train

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=jOrhjgt-_Qc





###





THANK YOU FOR WATCHING AND SHARING MY VIDEOS





###





DOWNLOAD:

https://zn21g5kls-n995.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/kBgXTS4mSqZe.mp4

DOWNLOAD:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/kBgXTS4mSqZe_640x360.jpg

DOWNLOAD:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/65RYACCEY4#THxyUp05k1oK





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kBgXTS4mSqZe/