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Pi, 88 & Another Nuke for Manhattan Dream 3-17-26@537 AM Confirmed 3-26-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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Information and a video played that reveals a confirming of what Jesus Christ had shown me through the Pi, 88 & Another Nuke for Manhattan Dream 3-17-26@5:37 AM and other related. I thank all who sent me the links today. Let all be done for the glory of Father God and Jesus Christ.

Ezekiel 12:28 Therefore say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; There shall none of my words be prolonged any more, but the word which I have spoken shall be done, saith the Lord God.

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Vicki Parnell

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