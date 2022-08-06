WE ARE COMING!

**Check out this 42 page Response package. Bonnie Henry has been exposed as BC Health Minister. She knew the injections were not safe, it is an email string of BC website.: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf





A Warrior Calls - www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST





***The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.





All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?