❗️Trump has already buried Zelensky telling him that "it's over, it's finished".

"The Zelensky regime is in it's final days like the 3rd Reich in April 1945 - desperately gang pressing civilians into front line service in a futile attempt to hold back the advancing Russian army."

Adding more about this:

Several Ukrainian media outlets are asking their readers for financial support following the suspension of U.S. grant programs by Trump.

In particular, Hromadske and Bihus.info have directly addressed this issue.

"Some of the projects we implement thanks to grants are temporarily on hold. This is why we especially need the support of each and every one of you," writes Hromadske.

"The agency (USAID) covered a significant portion of our activities as well. Therefore, the role of viewer donations is now shifting—from an alternative source to one of the key ones. What will happen in 90 days is unknown to us, but one thing is clear—now is the time to find out if our work is truly needed by Ukrainian society," writes Bihus.

Ukrainska Pravda and Detector Media have also requested donations, though they did not explicitly cite the suspension of USAID projects as the reason.

"Soon, access to materials on 'Ukrainska Pravda' may become paid. But we believe that quality content should be accessible to everyone, so we will avoid introducing restrictions for as long as possible. Support us so that we can continue working without limitations," writes Ukrainska Pravda.

Media first reported on this announcement by Ukrainska Pravda on January 24, three days after Trump's order.

"Quality journalism is our voice in the world. If we lose it, we lose the truth. Support those who work for you, here and now," requested the Detector Media project on its Facebook page yesterday.

The project officially receives most of its funding from sources financed by USAID.