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BLM Blackety Black Black Season has been An Abysmal Failure
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1 view • February 19, 2022
Black Lives Matter, blackety black black season has been an abysmal failure for the Black CommuniTAY. #BLM a George Soros funded organization started after the Travon Martin trial as a distraction from the horrible economic conditions for Black Americans under the 1st Black President Barack Obama. In 2020 #BLM went global & tons of corporate interest funnel money for #BLM . Absolutely NONE of the money raised went to the black community, Now there are billions of dollars unaccounted for.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/02/14/black-lives-matters-missing-billions/
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https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/02/14/black-lives-matters-missing-billions/
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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