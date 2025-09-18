Fwd from @vysokygovorit

A heavy and terrible video that, however, is worth watching and showing to others so that it becomes clear what kind of scum we are fighting.

During the battles for the settlement of Shandryholove, guards of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division encountered the epitome of vileness, the most sincere manifestation of the demonic essence of our enemy, the embodiment of modern exemplary Ukrainian identity.

In one of the houses, AFU scum was holding a civilian girl and a child. Hiding behind their backs, the vermin opened fire. Our soldiers took positions in the yard and demanded the release of the hostages, promising to let the Ukrainian go. A few minutes later, after pushing the woman with her child out onto the street and firing a burst, the Ukrainian fled, wounding one of our soldiers.

The soldiers managed to hide the child in the house, but at the moment when another Russian soldier was leading the woman out, a Ukrainian FPV drone struck her precisely. Two of our soldiers rushed to the wounded woman, trying to help her, but seeing a drone hovering above with a drop, they ran aside, hoping that the Ukrainian pilot would chase them. However, the essence of the enemy is such that he chose a defenseless, wounded woman.

This video testifies that the Kiev regime has no limit to its vileness, cowardice, and baseness. A rabid pig, sensing imminent death, leaves behind a scorched field, sparing neither women nor children. We will definitely finish off this scum, otherwise our descendants will never forgive us. Original msg @ vysokygovori