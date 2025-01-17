What Does Freedom Cost? Steven Solomon's On-the-Ground Documentary in Ukraine





In this powerful interview, Steven Solomon shares his firsthand experience of documenting life in Ukraine during the ongoing conflict. In his documentary, What Does Freedom Cost in the Country of Ukraine, Solomon and his cameraman went beyond the headlines to capture the untold stories of courage, resilience, and sacrifice. He discusses why it's crucial to stop relying on mainstream media narratives and government talking points, urging listeners to witness the raw truth of Ukraine's fight for independence. Solomon also highlights the strength of the Ukrainian people, drawing parallels to the freedoms we often take for granted in the U.S. This episode will inspire you to not only appreciate your own freedoms but also to understand the high price others are paying to protect theirs.Show more



