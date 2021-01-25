© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G & Coronavirus [COVID-19] RELATED? 2020 [YEAR ZERO] Technology and Biowarfare | Earth Grid Control
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/24/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Resources:
LAMBDA Symbol Meaning: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Steganography Synopsis: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
A Clockwork Orange Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)
Bix Weir (Road to Roota): http://www.roadtoroota.com/
ECONOMIC Implications of Coronavirus: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/coronavirus-and-credit-a-perfect-storm
Giza Death Star Blogs Referenced: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/space-force-taking-shape/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/of-space-based-quarantine-zones/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/are-two-playing-the-covert-ops-game/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/vaccinegate-an-italian-perspective/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29
Space Economy Articles Mentioned: https://hbr.org/podcast/2019/05/understanding-the-space-economy | https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a30916275/government-secret-ufo-program-investigation/
Chris Mortenson (Peak Prosperity) Coronavirus Reports: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReMCn4GsviM | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwJ5thwr4C8 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gojy7ChZ8h8
Dana Ashlie 5G + Coronavirus Report: https://youtu.be/CtfqUtW_8AA
SES GovSat Program: https://www.ses.com/press-release/govsat-1-satellite-goes-operational
Italian Vaccine Fraud: https://healthimpactnews.com/2018/vaccinegate-italian-researchers-find-fraud-with-6-combo-vaccine-given-to-babies/
Bill Gates predicts Coronavirus on Netflix Documentary (2019): https://www.ccn.com/bill-gates-predicted-coronavirus-like-outbreak-in-2019-netflix-documentary/
EVENT 201 Scenario: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
RT Report on AI (and Bill Gates' claims): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9khNycY4Zc
Jennifer Zen Interview (Spiro Skouras): https://youtu.be/AsKvEC0KV0Y
Phoenix 5G Map: https://newsroom.sprint.com/sprint-lights-up-true-mobile-5g-in-phoenix.htm
RFK Jr and Trump Vaccine article: https://www.npr.org/2017/01/10/509185540/despite-the-facts-trump-once-again-embraces-vaccine-skeptics
Q Anaon (R) Articles: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/qanon-jfk-jr-conspiracy-theory-854938/ | https://www.thedailybeast.com/qanon-the-pro-trump-conspiracy-theory-now-believes-jfk-jr-faked-his-death-to-become-its-leader
QR Code Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/QR_code
#2020YearZero #VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Resources:
LAMBDA Symbol Meaning: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Steganography Synopsis: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
A Clockwork Orange Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)
Bix Weir (Road to Roota): http://www.roadtoroota.com/
ECONOMIC Implications of Coronavirus: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/coronavirus-and-credit-a-perfect-storm
Giza Death Star Blogs Referenced: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/space-force-taking-shape/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/of-space-based-quarantine-zones/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/are-two-playing-the-covert-ops-game/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/vaccinegate-an-italian-perspective/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29
Space Economy Articles Mentioned: https://hbr.org/podcast/2019/05/understanding-the-space-economy | https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a30916275/government-secret-ufo-program-investigation/
Chris Mortenson (Peak Prosperity) Coronavirus Reports: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReMCn4GsviM | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwJ5thwr4C8 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gojy7ChZ8h8
Dana Ashlie 5G + Coronavirus Report: https://youtu.be/CtfqUtW_8AA
SES GovSat Program: https://www.ses.com/press-release/govsat-1-satellite-goes-operational
Italian Vaccine Fraud: https://healthimpactnews.com/2018/vaccinegate-italian-researchers-find-fraud-with-6-combo-vaccine-given-to-babies/
Bill Gates predicts Coronavirus on Netflix Documentary (2019): https://www.ccn.com/bill-gates-predicted-coronavirus-like-outbreak-in-2019-netflix-documentary/
EVENT 201 Scenario: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
RT Report on AI (and Bill Gates' claims): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9khNycY4Zc
Jennifer Zen Interview (Spiro Skouras): https://youtu.be/AsKvEC0KV0Y
Phoenix 5G Map: https://newsroom.sprint.com/sprint-lights-up-true-mobile-5g-in-phoenix.htm
RFK Jr and Trump Vaccine article: https://www.npr.org/2017/01/10/509185540/despite-the-facts-trump-once-again-embraces-vaccine-skeptics
Q Anaon (R) Articles: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/qanon-jfk-jr-conspiracy-theory-854938/ | https://www.thedailybeast.com/qanon-the-pro-trump-conspiracy-theory-now-believes-jfk-jr-faked-his-death-to-become-its-leader
QR Code Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/QR_code
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.