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5G & Coronavirus [COVID-19] RELATED? 2020 [YEAR ZERO] Technology and Biowarfare | Earth Grid Control
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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83 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/24/2020 to YouTube►

#2020YearZero #VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant

Primer Playlists:

Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Resources:

LAMBDA Symbol Meaning: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/

Steganography Synopsis: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography

Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html

A Clockwork Orange Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)

Bix Weir (Road to Roota): http://www.roadtoroota.com/

ECONOMIC Implications of Coronavirus: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/coronavirus-and-credit-a-perfect-storm

Giza Death Star Blogs Referenced: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/space-force-taking-shape/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/of-space-based-quarantine-zones/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/are-two-playing-the-covert-ops-game/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/vaccinegate-an-italian-perspective/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29

Space Economy Articles Mentioned: https://hbr.org/podcast/2019/05/understanding-the-space-economy | https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a30916275/government-secret-ufo-program-investigation/

Chris Mortenson (Peak Prosperity) Coronavirus Reports: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReMCn4GsviM | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwJ5thwr4C8 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gojy7ChZ8h8

Dana Ashlie 5G + Coronavirus Report: https://youtu.be/CtfqUtW_8AA

SES GovSat Program: https://www.ses.com/press-release/govsat-1-satellite-goes-operational

Italian Vaccine Fraud: https://healthimpactnews.com/2018/vaccinegate-italian-researchers-find-fraud-with-6-combo-vaccine-given-to-babies/

Bill Gates predicts Coronavirus on Netflix Documentary (2019): https://www.ccn.com/bill-gates-predicted-coronavirus-like-outbreak-in-2019-netflix-documentary/

EVENT 201 Scenario: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html

RT Report on AI (and Bill Gates' claims): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9khNycY4Zc

Jennifer Zen Interview (Spiro Skouras): https://youtu.be/AsKvEC0KV0Y

Phoenix 5G Map: https://newsroom.sprint.com/sprint-lights-up-true-mobile-5g-in-phoenix.htm

RFK Jr and Trump Vaccine article: https://www.npr.org/2017/01/10/509185540/despite-the-facts-trump-once-again-embraces-vaccine-skeptics

Q Anaon (R) Articles: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/qanon-jfk-jr-conspiracy-theory-854938/ | https://www.thedailybeast.com/qanon-the-pro-trump-conspiracy-theory-now-believes-jfk-jr-faked-his-death-to-become-its-leader

QR Code Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/QR_code
Keywords
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