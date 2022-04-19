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The Real War EXPOSING the Globalist Agenda Behind the Anti-Russian Propaganda
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216 views • April 19, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Monday, April 18th, The Stew Peters Show invited David Pyne on to discuss the truth behind the Russia VS. Ukraine war.
As over 15% of Ukraine’s citizens flee their country, Pyne explains his findings as to why this war is STILL going on, and where the truth lies in the miles of propaganda.
Check out this full segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11gx1d-the-real-war-exposing-the-globalist-agenda-behind-the-anti-russian-propagan.html
Monday, April 18th, The Stew Peters Show invited David Pyne on to discuss the truth behind the Russia VS. Ukraine war.
As over 15% of Ukraine’s citizens flee their country, Pyne explains his findings as to why this war is STILL going on, and where the truth lies in the miles of propaganda.
Check out this full segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11gx1d-the-real-war-exposing-the-globalist-agenda-behind-the-anti-russian-propagan.html
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