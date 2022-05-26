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Ukrainian Troops Withdrew left Svetlodarsk on May 23rd, & BLEW UP THE DAM near the Oskolskoye Reservoir, the Largest Reservoir in the Donbass. 052522
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60 views • May 26, 2022
The Ukrainian troops withdrew left Svetlodarsk on May 23rd and blew up the dam near the Oskolskoye reservoir, the largest reservoir in the Donbass
Russia correspondents examine the area and discuss how to fix the issue with local authorities and an army commander
Russia correspondents examine the area and discuss how to fix the issue with local authorities and an army commander
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