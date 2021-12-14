Is Jesus really his name? Time to get the Names Straight!

Corrupted names have now become common. Most people get caught up into the "emotion" of a prior decision they had made based upon the information they had available to them at that time (received from tradition- ie. family or church).



Do not be DECEIVED by not KNOWING and CALLING on the TRUE NAMES of our CREATOR and DELIVERER. See Acts 4:12



YashaYahu (Isaiah) 52:5 Now therefore, what have I here, says YAHUAH, that my people is taken away for nought? they that rule over them make them to howl, says YAHUAH; and my name continually every day is blasphemed.



YashaYahu 52:6 tells us Yahuah’s people will know His Name.



52:6 Therefore my people shall know my name: therefore they shall know in that day that I am he that speaks: behold, it is I.