The Tiger and the Snake Financial Report 08/04/2023

In this episode Angry Tiger talks about While You're Looking Up In The Sky The Tin Benders Are Eating Your Financial Pie, Jobs, Paperless IRS From Stinky Pants Biden?, Morgan Stanley Downgrades China, Unstable Debt Market, Crypto, Precious Metals, The Rigged Stock Market, and much more.
