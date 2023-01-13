Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PORATBLE POWER OF ANY SORT UNDER ATTACK
308 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

The gas stove situation is just a piece of that. They wanna ban em for your health so they can next ban your heater eventually leading to the ban on natty gas and propane/butane altogether. That's what this is. Portable, on demand power, that you can carry w you is something they want to make past tense. Next we re gonna see propane tanks malfunction somewhere so they can ban the container too. Feel free to stand up for any of this any time and that starts by connecting. Hit me at [email protected]


Keywords
preppingsurvivalbidenpropanenatural gasgas stove ban

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket