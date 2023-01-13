PORATBLE POWER OF ANY SORT UNDER ATTACK

The gas stove situation is just a piece of that. They wanna ban em for your health so they can next ban your heater eventually leading to the ban on natty gas and propane/butane altogether. That's what this is. Portable, on demand power, that you can carry w you is something they want to make past tense. Next we re gonna see propane tanks malfunction somewhere so they can ban the container too. Feel free to stand up for any of this any time and that starts by connecting. Hit me at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.