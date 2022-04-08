© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent War Ep. 6193: OUT THE CABAL, Infanticide & Culture/Sin War. Famine & Death Next
Follow
1
Share
Report
22 views • April 08, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden Administration Stops Shipments of a COVID-19 Treatment to All States.
Protesters Gathered in Front of Disney HQ in Burbank, California.
-The protesters chanted, “Boycott Disney!” in response to a leaked Zoom call showing Disney executives openly admitting they add sexual content to shows to groom children.
“We Need to Out These People… They’re EVERYWHERE”: Dr. Malone Says it’s Time to Start “Doxing” The World Economic Forum’s Globalist Cabal – “Let’s Go Get Them”.
Arizona Attorney General Releases Maricopa County 2020 Election Interim Report – Individuals To Be Prosecuted For Election Fraud.
Texas Teacher Claims 20 Fourth Graders Out Of 32 Students Identify As LGBTQ.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Says He Supports HHS Funding Being Used For Sex Reassignment Surgeries on Minors.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Signs Bill to Legalize Abortion Up Until Birth Without Government Interference.
Hunter Biden ‘Laptop From Hell’ Whistleblower Reveals 450 Gigabytes of DELETED Material Will Be Released Soon – Including Over 80,000 NEVER BEFORE SEEN Images and Videos.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says He Will Bus Illegal Immigrants Dumped in Florida to Biden’s Home State of Delaware.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces He Will Use Charter Buses to Send Illegal Immigrants to Washington D.C.
Leaked DHS Document Says US Plans to Offer ‘Broadscale Release Mechanisms’ for Illegal Aliens.
French foreign minister warns of global famine.
Viral "Russian Mobile Crematorium" Tweet Is From An 8-Year-Old YouTube Video.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Biden Administration Stops Shipments of a COVID-19 Treatment to All States.
Protesters Gathered in Front of Disney HQ in Burbank, California.
-The protesters chanted, “Boycott Disney!” in response to a leaked Zoom call showing Disney executives openly admitting they add sexual content to shows to groom children.
“We Need to Out These People… They’re EVERYWHERE”: Dr. Malone Says it’s Time to Start “Doxing” The World Economic Forum’s Globalist Cabal – “Let’s Go Get Them”.
Arizona Attorney General Releases Maricopa County 2020 Election Interim Report – Individuals To Be Prosecuted For Election Fraud.
Texas Teacher Claims 20 Fourth Graders Out Of 32 Students Identify As LGBTQ.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Says He Supports HHS Funding Being Used For Sex Reassignment Surgeries on Minors.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Signs Bill to Legalize Abortion Up Until Birth Without Government Interference.
Hunter Biden ‘Laptop From Hell’ Whistleblower Reveals 450 Gigabytes of DELETED Material Will Be Released Soon – Including Over 80,000 NEVER BEFORE SEEN Images and Videos.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says He Will Bus Illegal Immigrants Dumped in Florida to Biden’s Home State of Delaware.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces He Will Use Charter Buses to Send Illegal Immigrants to Washington D.C.
Leaked DHS Document Says US Plans to Offer ‘Broadscale Release Mechanisms’ for Illegal Aliens.
French foreign minister warns of global famine.
Viral "Russian Mobile Crematorium" Tweet Is From An 8-Year-Old YouTube Video.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.