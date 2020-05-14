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Raamatullisesta uskoon tulemisesta
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35 views • May 14, 2020
Raamatullisesta uskoon tulemisesta. Olenko pelastunut? Miten pelastutaan? Mitä Raamattu opettaa pelastumisesta ja uskoon tulemisesta? On tärkeätä ymmärtää, että miten pelastut ja kuinka pelastuminen on Jumalan lahja ja armoa. Kun pelastuksen perustus Herrassa Jeesuksessa on kunnossa, niin silloin kykenee kasvamaan uskossa ja näkemään Jumalan tekoja omassa elämässään.
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