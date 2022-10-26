Rightly Understanding the Bible-CHARLES LAWSON SERMON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Rightly
Understand the Bible Involves Appropriate Interpretation and Correct
Application. A Shining Example of This Is When Jesus Read Only So Much
of Isaiah Chapter 61. Similarly, Isaiah 62 and 63
Are Put in Their Proper Settings; and the "Shout of The Lord, the Voice
of the Archangel, and the Sound of the Trumpet of God" Correlated to
Each of the Three Groups of People Addressed in Scripture--The Church,
the Jew/the House of Israel, and the Gentiles at Large. Also, a Citation
of John Phillip's Book, Exploring the Future