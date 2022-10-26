Rightly Understanding the Bible-CHARLES LAWSON SERMON

To Rightly Understand the Bible Involves Appropriate Interpretation and Correct Application. A Shining Example of This Is When Jesus Read Only So Much of Isaiah Chapter 61. Similarly, Isaiah 62 and 63 Are Put in Their Proper Settings; and the "Shout of The Lord, the Voice of the Archangel, and the Sound of the Trumpet of God" Correlated to Each of the Three Groups of People Addressed in Scripture--The Church, the Jew/the House of Israel, and the Gentiles at Large. Also, a Citation of John Phillip's Book, Exploring the Future

