© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Awakening is NOW!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • November 16, 2020
I describe Joel's army and compare to how we look now. I point out the fire that goes before them and remind you that the last part of Joel chapter two is about the out-pouring of God's Spirit. The people writhe in pain and their faces are drained of color is how people react when demons are being cast out. I also point out the knife in liberty's back and who's fingerprints are on it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.