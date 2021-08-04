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Dr Jennifer Daniels - All Science Is A Tyrannical Game of Simon Says on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.26.21)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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86 views • August 04, 2021

A PCR test recall? LOL! That’s only 18 months overdue.

Since the powers that be can’t seem to budge the unvaxxed folks, their marketing campaign has switched to market more shots to the vaxxed folks.

We love Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Kaufman LOVES Dr. Daniels. Dr. Kaufman really likes Dr. Daniels Vitality caps. There’s so many diseases and conditions which are simply due to constipation. Constipation is generally what makes kids irritable and violent.

How did we become so totally insecure about our health? Dr. Daniels what has happened over the past 3 generations.

There’s only 2 seasons in Panama: wet & dry.

Have there been any real studies on the benefits of using turpentine internally?

The problems with biopsies is that they can actually spread the cancer. Dr. Daniels talks about dealing with fatigue before you go running to a doctor.

How to cook and enjoy pig ears.

Dr. Daniels shares her fried chicken recipe.

Is MSG bad for us?

Coffee enemas for headaches.

Can you reverse receding gums? Cow foot soup is an idea.

Foods to put way for a rainy day.

Dealing with spider veins.

Dr. Daniels is up in her sixties; she shares some cool pictures of her exercising and stretching.

What’s the benefits of doing the splits?

Alternatives to baby formula in the case the mother cannot breastfeed. Learn about human milk banking here. What could be the cause of a woman not producing enough milk for breast feeding?

How our bodies can adapt to the ever changing environment.

Does Dr. Daniels think there will be health problems for people who took the injection?

Patrick asks Dr. Daniels how “they” will be able to sell the Delta variant?

Collagen for teeth that are cracking.

Dr. Daniels discusses bitters and how she makes her own. Bitters are good for liver cleansing.
 

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Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers   


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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-all-science-is-is-a-tyrannical-game-of-simon-says-july-26-2021/  

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